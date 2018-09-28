Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Menacing: People v. Wood

Fourth Department – Menacing: People v. Wood

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Menacing Criminal possession of weapon – Jury note – Court’s response. People v. Wood KA 15-00920 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that a supplemental instruction provided by the court in response to a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo