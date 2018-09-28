Don't Miss
Jury: Jehovah’s Witnesses must pay $35 million to abuse survivor

By: The Associated Press Matt Volz September 28, 2018 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Jehovah's Witnesses must pay $35 million to a woman who says the church's national organization ordered Montana clergy members not to report her sexual abuse as a child at the hands of a congregation member, a jury ruled in a verdict. A judge must review the penalty, and the Jehovah's Witnesses' ...

