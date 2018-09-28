Don't Miss
Home / Law / SEC case ‘early Christmas’ for suits over Musk tweet

SEC case ‘early Christmas’ for suits over Musk tweet

By: Bloomberg JOEL ROSENBLATT and PETER BLUMBERG September 28, 2018 0

The SEC'S lawsuit against Elon Musk is a gift for investors suing over his now-infamous Aug. 7 tweet because it provides all kinds of damning information they can use against him. The monetary stakes in the private suits accusing Musk and Tesla Inc. of manipulating the market are high because the investors seek to recover hundreds ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo