Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – First Amendment: Colvin v. Keen, et al.

Second Circuit – First Amendment: Colvin v. Keen, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment Retaliation – Qualified immunity – Law of the case Colvin v. Keen, et al. 16-3650 Judges Levall, Livingston, and Chin Background: The plaintiff is a former employee of the State University of New York at Farmingdale. She appeals from the grant of summary judgment that dismissed her claim alleging that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo