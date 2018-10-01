Don't Miss
Home / Law / Appellate court grants new trial

Appellate court grants new trial

Juror should have been excused for cause

By: Bennett Loudon October 1, 2018 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has granted a new trial for a man convicted of first-degree assault. Kenneth Farley, 35, was convicted in March 2014 and sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by state Supreme Court Justice Francis A. Affronti. Farley is represented by William T. Easton, of Easton Thompson Kasperek ...

