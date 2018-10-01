Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for September 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   REYES, JUAN G CRUZ Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $39,895.06 WILLIAMS, YOLANDA M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,536.22 AKWESASNE CONSTRUCTION INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,607.08 BAYSIDE BOAT AND TACKLE INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,092.77 BURROUGHS, KARL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,481.77 DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,387.31 GREENS DECKS AND ADDITIONS ...

