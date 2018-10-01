Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for September 17, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for September 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   SALAMONE, JENNA R 60 MILLER STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605-1528 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 SALMON, WILLIAM 324 MAPLE STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 SAMS, TACALA D 386 DURNAN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621-4138 Favor: ROCHESTER ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo