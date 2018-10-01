Don't Miss
Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for September 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.     ASENATO, THOMAS Favor: CHILI VENTURE LLC BARTLETT, MARY ELLEN Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES LEACHBIZARI, ARLENE E Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMS, BRANDON P Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT ABARCA, ANDREW G Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

