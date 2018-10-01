‘Scammer’ contractors ordered to pay $52K in restitution, $50K in penalties

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija October 1, 2018 0

The operators of Rochester-based A-S Contracting must pay $52,501 in restitution along with $50,150 in penalties and costs, and they are also banned for life from the home improvement contracting business because they defrauded consumers. New York State Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood announced the court decision on Monday that orders Alvis Sprague and Sarah Crawford ...

