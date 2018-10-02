Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Anthony Adiutori | Davidson Fink LLP

Anthony Adiutori | Davidson Fink LLP

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2018 0

Anthony Adiutori

Anthony Adiutori

Davidson Fink LLP announces the addition of Anthony Adiutori as partner in the firm’s commercial real estate group.

Adiutori represents lenders connected to industrial development agencies, the Small Business Administration and the New York Business Development Corp. He has significant experience representing clients in complex collection proceedings and construction and leasing transactions.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo