DOJ’s lawsuit may delay California’s new net neutrality law

By: The Associated Press Paul Elias and Mae Anderson October 2, 2018 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit could delay the rollout of California's toughest-in-the country net neutrality law, which is set to take effect Jan. 1. Advocates hope California's new law to stop internet providers from favoring certain content or websites will push Congress to enact national rules or encourage other states to ...

