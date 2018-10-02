Lawyer, 99, will retire ‘when they carry me out of here’

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press PAT EATON-ROBB October 2, 2018 0

HARTFORD, Conn. — Attorney Morton Katz, 99, recalls just one client assigned to him as a special public defender who made an issue of his age. That man, charged with stealing a car while on probation, was unhappy about how long it was taking to resolve his case. "He wrote me the most vicious letters," Katz said. ...

