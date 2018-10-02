Don't Miss
Home / Law / McConnell: Democrats are aiming ‘mud and muck’ at Kavanaugh

By: The Associated Press ALAN FRAM, ERIC TUCKER and LISA MASCARO October 2, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats on Tuesday of opening "the flood gates of mud and muck" against Brett Kavanaugh as Republicans sought to portray efforts to derail the Supreme Court nominee over accusations of sexual assault in the 1980s as "the politics of personal destruction." President Donald Trump told reporters on the ...

