Home / News / New state law takes 16-year-olds out of adult criminal system

New state law takes 16-year-olds out of adult criminal system

By: The Associated Press Deepti Hajela October 2, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A state law that takes most 16-year-olds charged with offenses out of the adult criminal justice system went into effect on Monday, the first part of legislation that raises New York's age of criminal responsibility to 18. New York passed the Raise the Age legislation last year, the next-to-last state in the ...

