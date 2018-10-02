New York finally corrects misspelling of Verrazzano bridge

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Verena Dobnik October 2, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A mistake that caused the name of New York City's Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to be misspelled for more than 50 years has finally been corrected. On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill adding a second letter 'Z' to the name of the country's longest suspension bridge, which links Brooklyn with ...

