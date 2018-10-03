Don't Miss
Corporations Doing Business As for September 18, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2018 0

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   AKEVIEW DEVELOPMENT AND CONSTRUCTION Address: 36 CORRIGAN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 CL HELPING HANDS Address: P.O. BOX 77457, ROCHESTER, NY 14617 STARS OF TOMORROW DAYCARE Address: 31 WAKEFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 FIDOS CONSTRUCTION Address: 54 KINGS GATE NORTH, ROCHESTER, ...

