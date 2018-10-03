Don't Miss
Corporations Doing Business As for September 19, 2018

October 3, 2018

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   GOLDEN BOY AUTO REPAIR AND SALES Address: 553   CHILI  AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 THE BRIGHT AND MORNING STAR DAYCARE Address: 2 GREENBRIAR RD, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 ACUPUNCTURE CENTER OF ROCHESTER Address: 930 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 PHOTON Address: 30 ...

