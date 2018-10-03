Don't Miss
Home / News / Foreclosure activity climbs in August in Monroe County

Foreclosure activity climbs in August in Monroe County

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 3, 2018 0

Monthly foreclosure activity in Monroe County rose 2.5 percent in August but remained well below year-over-year figures as well as the national average. There were 164 total foreclosure actions in August in Monroe County compared to 160 in July. That includes the start of proceedings, notice of foreclosure sale and lender prepossession, according to information provided by Attom ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo