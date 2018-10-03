Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgements Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for September 18, 2018

Judgements Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for September 18, 2018

October 3, 2018

JUDGMENTS SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT DOCKETED COUNTY CLERK A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party. ABDULLAH, MUHAMMAD M 443 WEBSTER AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 BEEHLER, KATELYN M 1487 MAIDEN LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14626-1824 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: ...

