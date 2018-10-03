Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for September 19, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   E MICHAEL COOK PC 1151 TITUS AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14617 Favor: M&T BANK Attorney: GETMAN&BIRYLA LLP Amount: $144,396.92 WALKER, DONALD J 148 MAIN STREET, SARANAC LAKE, NY 12983 Favor: WOZNIAK, MARY L Amount: $1,667.50 BRIDGES, CRYSTAL G 32 ELMFORD ROAD, ...

