Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for September 19, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for September 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   HART, DAVID 47 MASON ROAD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450 Favor: BANK OF AMERICA NA Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY & FLYNN LLP Amount: $6,241.58 HARTWIGH, THERESA 174 REMINGTON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14612-4657 Favor: CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo