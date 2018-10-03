Don't Miss
New York Times: Trump got $413 million from his dad, much from tax dodges

By: The Associated Press October 3, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times reported Tuesday that President Donald Trump received at least $413 million from his father over the decades, much of that through dubious tax dodges, including outright fraud. The 15,000-word Times report contradicts Trump's portrayal of himself as a self-made billionaire who started with just a $1 million loan ...

