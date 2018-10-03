Don't Miss
Pivotal GOP senators hit Trump for mocking Kavanaugh accuser

By: The Associated Press ALAN FRAM, MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER October 3, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Three wavering Republican senators lambasted President Donald Trump on Wednesday for mocking a woman who has claimed Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s, underscoring the risks of assailing Kavanaugh's accusers as Senate support teeters for the Supreme Court nominee. The blowback to Trump's scoffing at Christine Blasey Ford came as lawmakers awaited ...

