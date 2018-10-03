Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney Revoked for September 18, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney Revoked Permission to act on behalf of another person has been revoked.   BURKE, WILLIAM P Appointee: BURKE, CATHERINE A ONEIL, TIMOTHY J Appointee: ONEIL, BRIAN S STIRONE, INEZ H Appointee: STIRONE, SHARON E SCHWER, ROSE C Appointee: STOCK, ANGELA D WARNEY, DOUGLAS A Appointee: FULLER, DANIELLE WARNEY, DOUGLAS A Appointee: BOSHNACK, LISA

