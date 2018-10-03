Don't Miss
Home / News / Probes of Trump taxes carry potential for millions in fines

Probes of Trump taxes carry potential for millions in fines

By: The Associated Press BERNARD CONDON and STEPHEN BRAUN October 3, 2018 0

NEW YORK — Though President Donald Trump insists he did nothing wrong on his taxes, experts say he could be on the hook for tens of millions of dollars in civil fines if state and federal authorities substantiate a New York Times report that found he and his family cheated the IRS for decades. The statute ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo