Trials and Tribulations: Deadline nears for employers to comply with new NYS sexual harassment laws

Trials and Tribulations: Deadline nears for employers to comply with new NYS sexual harassment laws

By: Victoria Gleason October 3, 2018 0

 The 2019 New York State budget signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo included new and enhanced sexual harassment laws, which have been extolled as the nation’s strongest. It is incumbent upon every employer to become familiar with the requirements under the new laws to ensure compliance. Significantly, employers should be aware that the first compliance deadline ...

