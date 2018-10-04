Don't Miss
Court Calendars for October 5, 2018

October 4, 2018

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Julio A Aguila-Scult v Reymom Delgado, 843 Ave D – Mitchell A Chait 2—Corn Hill Landing LLC v Peilin Xu & Xiao Li, 270 Exchange Blvd – Andrew J Dick 3—Wedge Point Associates LP v Alexander Walton Carter, 40 Veterans Place – Erin M Elsner 4—Margaret Durand v Miriam Rodrigurez, 35 Rainier St ...

