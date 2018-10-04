Don't Miss
Home / Law / Family seeks $50M for police shooting

Family seeks $50M for police shooting

Parole officer killed in bed

By: Bennett Loudon October 4, 2018 0

The family of a woman who was killed in her own home by a Canandaigua police officer has filed a federal lawsuit seeking $50 million in damages. On Oct. 4, 2017, Sandy Guardiola, a New York state parole officer, was shot three times, while lying in her bed, by Canandaigua Police Sgt. Scott Kadien. A subsequent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo