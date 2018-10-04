Former RazorSharks coach seeks default judgment in back pay case

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija October 4, 2018 0

The attorney for former Rochester RazorSharks coach Chris Iversen has filed court papers seeking a default judgment in a lawsuit over unpaid back wages. Iversen sued the RazorSharks on Aug. 7, claiming he was not paid for the final nine months of his employment as coach of the minor league basketball team. His attorney, Peter Weishaar of the ...

