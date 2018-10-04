Don't Miss
Home / News / Home invasion defendant convicted

Home invasion defendant convicted

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2018 0

A state Supreme Court jury on Wednesday convicted a man of numerous crimes related to a 2015 home invasion. Travis Hill, 30, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts each of second-degree robbery, attempted second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of ...

