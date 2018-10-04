Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for September 20, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for September 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   RICE, RODNEY BERNARD 25 SPIEGEL PARK, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ATTORNEY GENERAL STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $5,643.90 RICKMAN, TAYLOR 1160 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14586 Favor: CLEARWATER CREDIT COMPANY LLC Attorney: PAUL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo