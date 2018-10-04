Don't Miss
Keeping Your Balance: Guidance issued regarding Paid Family and Medical Leave Credit

Caitlin Langmead October 4, 2018

The IRS recently issued Notice 2018-71 providing guidance on the employer credit for paid family and medical leave under Section 45S of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 45S establishes a general business credit that employers may claim based on a certain percentage of wages paid to qualifying employees while they are on family and medical ...

