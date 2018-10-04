Don't Miss
Home / News / Local Red Mass is Friday

Local Red Mass is Friday

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2018 0

All judges, lawyers and those associated with the legal community, as well as the general public, are invited to attend the annual Red Mass, which is scheduled for 12:10 p.m., Friday, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 296 Flower City Park. Bishop Salvatore R. Matano will be the principal celebrant for the event. This is the 150th anniversary of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo