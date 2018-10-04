Don't Miss
More than 1,200 law professors sign letter opposing Kavanaugh's confirmation

More than 1,200 law professors sign letter opposing Kavanaugh’s confirmation

By: The Washington Post Susan Svrluga October 4, 2018

More than 1,200 law professors have signed onto a letter saying that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh displayed a lack of judicial restraint at a Senate hearing last week - behavior that would be disqualifying for any court nominee. Kavanaugh was responding to accusations from a California professor, Christine Blasey Ford, that he sexually assaulted her ...

