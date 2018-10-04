Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney for September 20, 2018

Powers of Attorney for September 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   TIMMONS, DAVID A Appoints: RAYMO, DANIELLE M WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: STRATEGIC ASSET SERVICES LLC, BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, Appoints: DITECH FINANCIAL LLC, CHRISTAKOS, THEODOSIA P Appoints: CHRISTAKOS, CONSTANCE MARIA MARIANETTI, MARY JANE Appoints: BROOKS, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo