Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Sentencing guidelines: United States v. Pereira-Gomez

Second Circuit – Sentencing guidelines: United States v. Pereira-Gomez

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing guidelines Attempted robbery – Force clause United States v. Pereira-Gomez 17-952-cr Judges Cabranes, Carney and Caproni Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of illegal reentry into the United States after previously having been deported after the commission of an aggravated felony and sentencing him to 46 months in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo