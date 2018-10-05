Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 9, 2018

Court Calendars for October 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2018 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Arnulfo Torres v Leonard Spears & Melissa Spears – Michael T Ansaldi 2—Legacy Properties Holdings LLC v Alisha Vargas & Jordan Rivera, 57 Parkside Ave – Harvey S Bunis 3—Thomas F Palmeroni v Crawnell Westmoreland, 255 Birr St – Harvey S Bunis 4—Joseph Mcphatter & Eileen Stetter v Nikeya Matthew, 96 Glendale ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo