Don't Miss
Home / News / Father-son duo admit to 17 robberies

Father-son duo admit to 17 robberies

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2018 0

A Buffalo man has admitted to helping his son commit 17 robberies. Duane Loyd, 47, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm. He’s facing a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, plus a $250,000 fine. Loyd robbed the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo