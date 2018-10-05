Don't Miss
Home / Law / GOP, Dems battle over secret FBI report on Kavanaugh

GOP, Dems battle over secret FBI report on Kavanaugh

By: The Associated Press ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO October 5, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — A high-stakes partisan row quickly broke out Thursday over a confidential FBI report about allegations that Brett Kavanaugh sexually abused women three decades ago, with Republicans claiming investigators found "no hint of misconduct" and Democrats accusing the White House of slapping crippling constraints on the probe. The battling commenced as the conservative jurist's prospects ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo