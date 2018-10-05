Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Texas Bar on lawyers seeking legal advice from other lawyers in online forums

Legal Loop: Texas Bar on lawyers seeking legal advice from other lawyers in online forums

By: Nicole Black October 5, 2018 0

Lawyer-only online forums and listservs are commonplace. Often these forums are hosted by bar associations, but that’s not always the case. Facebook, LinkedIn and Reddit private groups are often created by lawyers for lawyers. Because these groups are typically gated communities, lawyers can comfortably discuss a multitude of issues. Referral sources are sought, trending legal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo