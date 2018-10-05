Don't Miss
Home / News / New York AG fires another salvo at Trump Foundation

New York AG fires another salvo at Trump Foundation

By: The Associated Press October 5, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York has a strong case that President Donald Trump ran his charitable foundation with disregard for state and federal law, the state's attorney general said Thursday in a new court filing. Attorney General Barbara Underwood is suing the foundation, saying it broke rules prohibiting charities from engaging in political activity. "The law ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo