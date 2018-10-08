Don't Miss
Home / News / Flint residents seek to reinstate Snyder in water lawsuit

Flint residents seek to reinstate Snyder in water lawsuit

By: The Associated Press October 8, 2018 0

FLINT, Mich. — Residents and businesses affected by the lead-contaminated water crisis in Flint are asking a judge to reinstate Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and other Michigan officials as defendants in a class-action lawsuit. Lawyers said Sunday that an amended complaint includes evidence not in the original lawsuit. They say it shows Snyder and his staff ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo