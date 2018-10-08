Don't Miss
Home / News / Black man acquitted of killing white man after race dispute

Black man acquitted of killing white man after race dispute

By: The Associated Press October 8, 2018 0

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A black man has been acquitted of all charges in the shooting death of a white man outside a bar in a case his attorney said stemmed from "ugly racism." Jurors deliberated for four hours Friday before acquitting Stephen Spencer of homicide, aggravated assault and terroristic threats. He was freed after 453 days ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo