Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Mechanic’s Liens for September 21, 2018

Mechanic’s Liens for September 21, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2018 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   CASEY, DONALD Favor: COONAN, JAMES L Amount: $3,873 Property Address: 80 COUNTRY CORNER LANE PERINT ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON (JOSEPH) DEVELOPMENT LLC Favor: INDE Amount: $28,472 Property Address: 228 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo