Court Calendars for October 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2018 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Lambert Bay Associates Ltd v Felix Rivera & Kiara Figueroa, 551 Lexington Ave – Timothy L Alexson 2—BP Three LLC v Michelle Loewke, et al, 67 Normandy Ave – Boylan Code 3—Mordechai Shapiro v Alonzo Harmon, 12 Delano St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Noni 60 LLC v Cornell Gail, 200 Warwick St ...

