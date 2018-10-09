Don't Miss
Home / Law / Court mood is jovial as Kavanaugh takes his place on bench

Court mood is jovial as Kavanaugh takes his place on bench

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN October 9, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Brett Kavanaugh took the bench with his new Supreme Court colleagues for the first time Tuesday in a jovial atmosphere that was strikingly at odds with the tension and rancor surrounding his high court confirmation. The new justice dived into his new job, asking a handful of questions in the first arguments of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo