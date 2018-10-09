Don't Miss
Home / News / McConnell signals he would push to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020 despite 2016 example

McConnell signals he would push to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020 despite 2016 example

By: The Washington Post Elise Viebeck October 9, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. - who blocked President Barack Obama's 2016 nominee to the Supreme Court for nearly a year amid widespread Democratic objections - signaled Monday that he would help fill a high-court vacancy if one emerges when President Donald Trump is up for reelection in 2020. Speaking at a news ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo