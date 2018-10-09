Don't Miss
Nadege Kalumbwe | LeChase Construction Services LLC

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2018 0

Nadege Kalumbwe has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as an accounting specialist in Rochester. Kalumbwe is responsible for processing accounts payable to subcontractors, ensuring financial records are in compliance with accepted policies, and assisting with other day-to-day financial functions as needed. Kalumbwe received a bachelor of science degree in accounting from SUNY Brockport in 2017. ...

