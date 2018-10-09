Don't Miss
Home / Law / New trial granted in murder case

New trial granted in murder case

Judge failed to reveal contents of jury note

By: Bennett Loudon October 9, 2018 0

A state appellate court has reversed a 12-year-old murder conviction and granted a new trial. In April 2006, Anthony N. Ott was convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree assault and sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison by then-acting Monroe County Court Judge Stephen Sirkin. On Sept. 16, 2005, Ott and Edwin Perez allegedly attacked ...

