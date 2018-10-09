Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Dual practice: Opinion 1155

NYSBA Committee on Professional Ethics – Dual practice: Opinion 1155

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2018 0

New York State Bar Association Committee on Professional Ethics Dual practice Attorney – Financial planner Ethics Opinion 1155 Background: The inquiring attorney is a family/matrimonial attorney. In that capacity he prepares statements of net worth and value assets for settlement purposes. The inquiring attorney recently received certification from a non-governmental entity as a certified financial planner. He would like ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo